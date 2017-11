WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – New uniform, same Karissa McLaughlin.

The Homestead graduate and reigning Miss Indiana Basketball made her debut for Purdue. She scored 11 points in the exhibition context against St. Francis as the Boilermakers won, 88-39.

Kara Gerka scored 13 points to lead the Cougars.

Purdue’s first regular season game is on the road against Central Michigan on November 10th.