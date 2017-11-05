Leo earns victory, Homestead falls at Summity City Hockey Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summity City High School Hockey Classic did not disappoint.
The top teams were all in action over the weekend at SportOne Icehouse. On Sunday, Leo beat Columbus, 3-1, while Homestead was dropped by Evansville, 2-0.
Here are full results from the games:
Friday Nov 3
LSJ 6, Bishop Dwenger 2
HSE-A 7, Carroll 2
Leo 4, Westfield 2
Saturday Nov 4
Fort Wayne Bruins 3, Westfield 3
Evansville 2, Summit City 1
Homestead 7, Brebeuf Jesuit 1
Penn 4, Leo 3
Zionsville 5, Carroll 2
Central Indiana 4, Bishop Dwenger 1
Westfield 5, Summit City 3
Munster 4, Leo 1
Fort Wayne Bruins 4, Brebeuf Jesuit 1
Homestead 7, HSE-B 0
Sunday Nov 5
Zionsville 7, Bishop Dwenger 2
Crown Point 5, Carroll 3
Penn 5, Summit City 2
Leo 3, Columbus 1
Evansville 2, Homestead 0
Fort Wayne Bruins 8, HSE-B 2