Leo earns victory, Homestead falls at Summity City Hockey Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summity City High School Hockey Classic did not disappoint.

The top teams were all in action over the weekend at SportOne Icehouse. On Sunday, Leo beat Columbus, 3-1, while Homestead was dropped by Evansville, 2-0.

Here are full results from the games:

Friday Nov 3

LSJ 6, Bishop Dwenger 2

HSE-A 7, Carroll 2

Leo 4, Westfield 2

Saturday Nov 4

Fort Wayne Bruins 3, Westfield 3

Evansville 2, Summit City 1

Homestead 7, Brebeuf Jesuit 1

Penn 4, Leo 3

Zionsville 5, Carroll 2

Central Indiana 4, Bishop Dwenger 1

Westfield 5, Summit City 3

Munster 4, Leo 1

Fort Wayne Bruins 4, Brebeuf Jesuit 1

Homestead 7, HSE-B 0

Sunday Nov 5

Zionsville 7, Bishop Dwenger 2

Crown Point 5, Carroll 3

Penn 5, Summit City 2

Leo 3, Columbus 1

Evansville 2, Homestead 0

Fort Wayne Bruins 8, HSE-B 2