ISP: Bluffton man killed in Huntington Co. crash

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) – A Bluffton man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Huntington County Sunday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Investigators said the crash happened in Warren on Shafer Road east of Frederick Street around 2:15 p.m.

Police said 58-year-old Timothy M. Brown was westbound on Shafer Road when he entered the curve and left the road. The vehicle rolled at least once.

Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seat belt and was pinned inside the vehicle. Warren firefighters removed Brown from the vehicle and he was then transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries. Brown died at the hospital.

ISP said the crash is under investigation pending toxicology reports.