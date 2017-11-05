EMA: 8 injured after possible tornado in Celina, Ohio

CELINA, OHIO (WANE) – The Mercer County, Ohio Emergency Management Director confirmed to the National Weather Service eight people were injured after a possible tornado in Celina Sunday afternoon.

Strong and severe storms struck the area around 2:30 p.m.

The EMA Director Mike Robbins said six people were hurt at a restaurant and one person was hurt at a business. One other person was injured in a car crash after a power pole fell to the ground. Robbins said the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Damage reports are extensive in some parts of Celina, including a Dollar General and Dunham’s Sporting Goods store along Havemann Road and State Road 29. Numerous power lines are down and several businesses have extensive damage.

Robbins said the town is also without power and crews are assessing the damage. A time for power restoration is not currently available.

There are also reports of homes damages in other parts of Mercer County.