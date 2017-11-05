Bucs’ Winston leaves with shoulder soreness

Jameis Winston couldn’t help the reeling Tampa Bay Buccaneers end their losing streak.

Winston left Sunday’s game at New Orleans with shoulder soreness after the first half. Winston was 7 of 13 for 67 yards and the Bucs’ extended their losing streak to five games in a 30-10 rout. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced him.

Winston sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder on Oct. 15 at Arizona, and he landed hard on the shoulder when he was sacked in the final minute of the first half against the Saints.

“It’s the same thing that’s been happening every week,” Winston said. “I don’t know whose call it was, but they pulled me.”

Starting defensive end William Gholston was carted off the field with a neck injury. Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Gholston, who moved his arms and legs while the Bucs medical staff treated him on the field, was getting neurological tests at a hospital.

Also, left tackle Donovan Smith went out with a knee injury.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead took himself out of the game with a chest injury late in the first half, but said after the game that he was hurt on his first play and tried to play through it. In the third quarter, the Saints said safety Kenny Vaccaro was out with a groin injury.

Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant left his team’s 28-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a sprained ankle in the third quarter, and defensive tackle Brian Price was helped off the field after a knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey left in the third period and has a sprained knee ligament.

The Bengals were without some key players as they were dominated in a 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Starting right tackle Jake Fisher was taken to a hospital with an undisclosed illness. Nose tackle Pat Sims left in the first quarter with a right calf injury and did not return. Running back Jeremy Hill, who started the first seven games, was scratched because of an ankle injury. Hill was not on the injury report all week.

The 49ers fell to 0-9 in their 20-10 loss to Arizona and now they will be without safety Jaquiski Tartt. He has a broken arm that will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. FB Kyle Juszczyk (neck), WR Trent Taylor (rib) and LB Elijah Lee (knee) also left with injuries.

The Seahawks lost running back Eddie Lacy in the first quarter to a groin injury in their 17-14 loss to the Redskins.

Houston tight end Ryan Griffin sustained a concussion in the third quarter against Indianapolis. It’s his second concussion this season.

