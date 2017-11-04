USF returns opening kickoff for a TD again, finishes regular season at 10-0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Justin Green didn’t have to go this week. He had to go to the endzone instead.

Justin Green returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown – just like Matt Kominkiewicz did last week – as No. 1 St. Francis closes out the regular season perfect at 10-0. The Cougars beat Taylor University, 40-20.

Twinsies… Justin Green returns the opening kickoff for a TD for @USF_Football (just like @komo_matt did last week) 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/gCepSj6EH8 — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) November 4, 2017

To go along with that touchdown to open the game, Green also added a trio of touchdowns on the ground. He carried the ball 18 times for 155 yards. Quarterback Nick Ferrer was 13-of-22 for 279 and a touchdown pass.