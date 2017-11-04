USF men fall while USF women, Tech men are victorious

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northern Lakes Insurance Classic tipped off Friday at the Huzell Center with no. 3 St. Francis falling 66-63 to no. 1 Cornerstone in a barnburner.

Bryce Lienhoop led the Cougars with 13 points.

Indiana Tech defeated Union College 89-75 behind 27 points from Darren Groves.

Kara Gerka tallied 26 points and 10 boards as the USF women beat Aquinas 73-63.

Saturday, November 4 th

Women’s Game University of Saint Francis vs. Cornerstone University – 12:00 pm

Men’s Game #1 Cornerstone University vs. #2 Union College – 2:00 pm

Men’s Game #3 University of Saint Francis vs. Indiana Tech – 4:00 pm