Urban League preps for 2017 Gala Extravaganza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Urban League works to encourage positive change in the community through advocacy, leadership, and youth development. Saturday November 11, they’ll host Gala Extravaganza 2017 at the Grand Wayne center.

For more on the gala Kathryn Mbwelera and Interim CEO Paula McGee joined First News Saturday.

The night will begin with a special VIP Reception exclusive to corporate sponsors and community partners.

The featured guest will be internationally known groundbreaking radio personality and civil rights activist Joe Madison. Madison has a weekday radio show on Sirius XM’s Urban View.

In addition, the Urban League will pay homage by honoring this year’s “Lions”: Joe Jordan, John Sampson, Renetta Williams and Marilyn Townsend, spotlighting their immense community contributions and accolades.

Single standard tickets are $100 and V.I.P. are $150.

Call (260) 497-8686 for more.