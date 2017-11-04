STAR 88.3FM, Central Ministries celebrate adoptions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – November is Adoption Awareness Month and Star 88.3FM and Central Ministries hosted its 19th annual Adoption Celebration.

The event at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road, is for adoptive families and those interested in adoption or foster care.

The celebration provides information about adoption and agencies who assist with the process.

The free event provided games for children and refreshments.

“We really enjoy the opportunity to connect with families and celebrating adoption,” said Amy Swartz, an adoptive mom. “It’s always a great time for the whole family”