Spending one night without a home to raise awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine spending the night outside, without a home. That’s the reality for hundreds of people living in Allen County.

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is working to raise awareness for homelessness and hunger through the special event. It’s called One Night without a Home and it’s the kickoff event for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Rescue Mission Director of Marketing and Donor Engagement, Natalie Trout, joined First News for the details.

“One Night Without a Home” is an event intended to give participants a glimpse of being homeless while raising awareness about homelessness and raising funds for The Rescue Mission.

Participants are currently raising sponsorship funds in order to bring “luxury” items, such as hand warmers, extra blankets, a cardboard box, a sleeping bag, etc. Last year’s event raised more than $35,000.

This year’s goal is $50,000. All funds go to the Rescue Mission.

November 11-18, agencies serving the less fortunate will come together to raise awareness about hunger and homelessness through various events planned throughout the week.

On Friday, November 10, participants will spend the night on the lawn of Charis House (431 Fairmount Pl., Fort Wayne, IN 46808), the women and children’s ministry of The Rescue Mission, and at a second location, Praise Park (5396 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.)

After more than 100 years of evolution and adaptation, The Rescue Mission remains steadfast in its mission to “provide, through the power of Jesus Christ, a home for the homeless, food for the hungry, and hope for their future.” In partnership with the caring businesses, agencies, churches and individuals in the Fort Wayne area, The Rescue Mission remains committed to serving the community and those in greatest need. For more information or to make a donation, click here.