Salvation Army looking for holiday bell ringers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers to help support its Red Kettle Campaign.

The Fort Wayne location has both paid and volunteer positions available.

The campaign helps families in need during the Christmas season. A two hour bell ringing session can help a family of four from going hungry for one month through the Salvation Army’s food pantry, according to the group.

Bell ringing can be done by an individual, a school or business, a church, or a group of people. If you’re interested in a volunteer position contact Roxanne Albrecht at (260) 744-2311 extension 217.

If you’re interested in a paid position you can contact Captain Luis Acosta at (260) 744-2311 extension 207. You can also fill out an online application.

If your place of business is interested in hosting a Red Kettle you can also contact Captain Acosta at the above number.

Additional sign up information is available online be clicking here.