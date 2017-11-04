Residents enjoy ‘Columbia Avenue Better Block’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a stretch of Columbia Avenue enjoyed a unique event Saturday.

The “Columbia Avenue Better Block” event was made possible by a $15,000 grant from Team Better Block.

The goal of the event is transform a city block for one day. The idea is to show how a busy road can be transformed into a vision of a safe and walkable block.

Pop-up shops by local businesses and organizations, food trucks, activities, games, and a scavenger hunt were some of the activities residents could enjoy. There was murals and crosswalks painted on the road and sidewalks,

Fort Wayne, along with Rochester, New York, and Fort Worth, Texas, were chosen to participate in this year’s event.

Columbia Avenue Better Block View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A man enjoys a bike ride along Columbia Avenue during the Columbia Avenue Better Block event on Nov. 4, 2017.