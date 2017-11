FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s an early speedbump as Homestead tries to go back-to-back.

The reigning 4A state champs and current No. 5 team in the state lost their opening game of the year to No. 2 Carmel. The Spartans fall 66-55.

The champs are BACK… @Spartytweets opens the season against Carmel 🙌🏻🏀 pic.twitter.com/tOn17BcTU4 — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) November 4, 2017

Sylare Starks scored 20 points while Sydney Graber added 13. The Greyhounds leading scorer was Amy Dilk – a Michigan commit – had 24 points.

It’s the first time that Homestead is under .500 since 2007-08.