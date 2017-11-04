North Woods Village assisted living makes memory care their focus year round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – November is Alzheimer’s Awareness. North Woods Village Assisted Living Facility makes memory care their focus year round.

North Woods Life Enrichment Director Angela Stoner-Gast joined First News for more information on what the facility has to offer families.

North Woods is locally owned and operated. Stoner-Gast said memory care assisted living communities are designed and developed solely for those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other memory impairments. This goes from the very design and decor of their communities, both interior and exterior, to specialized programming and experienced and highly trained staff. Delivering the finest quality of memory care is their.

They serve Fort Wayne, Mishawaka and Kalamazoo.

Millions of Americans are currently dealing with the demands of providing day-to-day care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease. Providing this type of care can be challenging, often placing high levels of emotional, physical and even financial stress on the caregivers. When caregivers have shared memories and experiences with the individual, they may experience even greater emotional tension and find the changing roles difficult to handle, according to Stoner-Gast.

Planning for today and tomorrow and income tax implications and preparing for paying for long term care are important tips.

