No sign of 20-year-old man whose canoe capsized Sunday

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities still are searching for a 20-year-old man whose boat capsized in an Indiana lake last Sunday.

Keegan Whaling of Valparaiso was in a canoe with a friend when it capsized on Long Lake. Whaling’s friend swam to shore.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says there’s no indication that Whaling made it to shore. The search has included boats, divers, aerial devices and specially trained dogs.