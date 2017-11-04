NE Indiana WWII vets sign new book that profiles their heroics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dozens of World War II veterans from Northeast Indiana are being honored in a new book that profiles their service. A launch party for They Did It for Honor: Stories of American WWII Veterans was held Saturday at the Allen County Public Library, where the veterans personally signed copies of the book.

Thirty-Four stories are told in the book by Northeast Indiana author Kayleen Reusser. She knows the time is ticking to capture the priceless stories of World War II veterans.

“I know that these guys and women are not going to be with us that much longer and sadly many of the vets that I’ve interviewed have already passed on,” she said.

Most of the veterans in her new book are from Northeast Indiana. She invited them to the book launch party so their stories of courage and loyalty could be appreciated in person.

“It makes me feel good that they talk to you, listen to you, and I get to talk to some of them about what happened,” said Navy vet Albert Lefevra who was in the Pacific campaign.

Alfred Edwards served in both the European and Pacific campaigns from ages 18 to 22.

“It makes me proud,” he said. “I was glad I could serve my country. I saw a lot of guys get killed. There but for the grace of God, it could be me.”

96-year-old Army Nurse veteran Eileen Zeissig was thrilled by the turnout of dozens of enthusiastic people.

“I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “I had no idea this would be so extravagant. I’m so humbled.”

Reusser believes the veterans deserve every bit of honor they’ve received. She’s proud to have helped them further secure their legacies in writing.

“It’s been a labor of love because I’ve learned a lot and my patriotism has grown,” she said. “That’s another goal that I have for the book, that people’s patriotism would increase like never before.”

This is Reusser’s second book of World War II stories. The first one is World War 2 legacies: Stories of Northeast Indiana Veterans. Visit her site to learn more.