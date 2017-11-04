Local organizations host free ‘Adoption Options’ Seminar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Right to Life and the Fort Wayne chapter of Lutherans for Life are teaming up to bring people information and resources about adoption.

The organizations are hosting a free “Adoption Options” Seminar Saturday morning at Allen County Right to Life’s office, 2126 Inwood Drive, Fort Wayne.

The informational event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. with doors opening at 8:30.

The seminar answers common questions about adoption and provides information and resources to families considering adoption.

It covers topics like, advocating for adoptive families, adopting overseas, adopting children with disabilities, and the legal aspects of adoption.

Speakers at the event include:

Kelsey Vander Vleit, a birth mother and director of marketing for the Adoption Support Center

Mark Dolde, an adoptive father and teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School

Barbara Nord, an adoptive mother and instructor of “Foster Adoption Kinship Care” classes at Catholic Charities

Judge Charles Pratt from the Allen Superior Court Family Relations Division

Organizers said each speaker offers insight and advice on different aspects of adoption.

“No one makes the decision to adopt lightly. We want to give attendees valuable information about adoption that will help them in their decision-making process,” Abigail Lorenzen, Allen County Right to Life Operations and Media Director said. “Our panel of speakers will provide vast knowledge on adoption topics.”

The event comes as National Adoption Month kicks off for the month of November.