FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets know how to score goals in bunches.

The Komets scored seven goals – including four in the first period alone – as Fort Wayne beats Quad City, 7-1. They ended a three game losing streak as well.

Daniel Maggio, Marc-Olivier Roy and Garrett Thompson all scored a pair of goals on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne travels to face Kalamazoo on Sunday.