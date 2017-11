FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since their 8 goal outburst against Kansas City, Fort Wayne is struggling to score goals. They also haven’t won since.

Komets lose for the third time in a row as they fall to the Thunder on Friday night, 4-2. Fort Wayne gets goals from Artur Tyanulin and Jamie Schaafsma but it’s not enough. (They’ve scored 6 goals in the last three games combined)

The Komets play the second game of their three-game weekend against Quad City.