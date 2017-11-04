4 hurt, 1 critically, in Oxford Street crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Street and Holton Avenue, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The crash was reported around 6:35 a.m. Saturday.

FWPD Spokesman Officer John Chambers said emergency personnel arrived on scene and found a male in one vehicle who was unresponsive. Two females in the vehicle were also hurt. Chambers said the male was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition. The females were last known to be in good condition.

A female in the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital and listed in good condition.

Chambers said a preliminary investigation indicated one vehicle was traveling west on Oxford and another was south on Holton. Chambers said investigators believe the southbound vehicle entered the intersection and collided with the other vehicle.

Police have not released any names.

The crash is under investigation.