11/3 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider, Bishop Dwenger, Angola, Bishop Luers, Woodlan and Southwood all brought home the hardware on Friday night, and we had highlights and interviews with every local sectional champion on the Highlight Zone!

In the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” Luers avenged a 28-7 regular season loss to Concordia in week four by topping the defending state champs 20-14 at Luersfield. Ty Hambright led the Knights with 17 carries for 86 yards and 2 TDs while Justin Gaston had an 11-yard TD reception from Norman Knapke. Preston Kerlegrand rushed 8 times for 41 yards and TD while Marcus Morrow caught at TD pass for the Cadets. Luers advances to host Mishawaka Marian next Friday.

In 4A sectional 20 play at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium it was Bishop Dwenger topping Wayne 41-20. It was the second win this season over the Generals for the Saints this season, as Dwenger beat Wayne 27-12 in week 1. Chip Clark rushed 21 times for 93 yards and 3 TDs to lead BD. The Saints now travel to Angola to play for a regional title next week.

Eric Cockroft’s PAT in overtime lifted Angola over Culver Academy 31-30 to secure the Hornets’ first sectional title since 1992. The PAT wasn’t Angola’s only big play on special teams. Cockroft kicked a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 24, then the Hornets blocked a Culver field goal attempt with under 10 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. In OT Cuvler had first possession and scored a TD but missed the extra point. Angola took over and Chase Schnepf found the endzone for the fourth time of the game, tying it at 30 with Cockroft’s ensuing PAT winning the game. Dwenger at Angola will be the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” next Friday.

In 6A action Snider won its 11th straight sectional title by besting Carroll 52-14 at Spuller Stadium. The Panthers, who beat the Chargers by 62 in week two of the regular season, did it with a strong defense and a passing attack. David Nakasen hauled in 6 receptions for 164 yards and 2 TDs to lead the Panthers. Snider will host Carmel next Friday night for a regional title.

Warsaw saw its season come to a end at the hands of 6A no. 4 Penn on Friday, as the Tigers fell 40-0. Warsaw ends the season 6-5 overall.

Woodlan earned a 2A sectional title on Friday night by downing Central Noble 44-19. Quarterback Justin Durkes threw for 209 yards and 4 TDs for the Warriors while Ah’lan Howard hauled in 3 catches for 100 yards and 2 TDs. Jack Rhoades rushed 23 times for 149 yards and 2 TDs for the Warriors. Braxton Dial carried 33 times for 107 yards and a TD for the Cougars. Woodlan will travel to North Newton next Friday.

Southwood went into Monroe and beat 1A no. 9 Adams Central for a sectional title in dominating fashion, as the Knights topped the Jets 50-27. Carson Blair threw for 265 yards and 4 TDs for Southwood whle Gabe Lloyd rushed 13 times for 107 yards and a TD. Peyton Trexler had two receiving TDs and a punt return for a score for the Knights while Matthew Nose hauled in 10 receptions for 125 yards and 2 TDs. Logan Macklin rushed for 188 yards and a TD and tallied 84 receiving yards and a TD for the Jets. Southwood travels to Monroe Central next week.

Over in Ohio it was Hicksville opening up postseason action with a Division VI win over Gibsonburg 35-8.