US Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans Monday visit to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to visit Indianapolis on Monday to meet with members of an anti-violence group.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office says Sessions accepted Hill’s invitation to meet with members of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition at the Barnes United Methodist Church in downtown Indianapolis.

That group led by several African-American ministers is known for its campaigns to stem violence in crime-plagued city neighborhoods.

Hill spokesman Bill McCleery says Sessions will discuss the group’s “proven model for reducing urban youth gun violence in neighborhoods” during his Monday afternoon visit.

Vice President Mike Pence met with Ten Point Coalition members during an Aug. 11 visit to Indianapolis. The former Indiana governor said at that time that the group’s model of violence reduction should be replicated across urban areas in the U.S.

