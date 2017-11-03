Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Portage woman

PORTAGE, Ind. (WANE)- A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Portage woman.

Portage is located approximately 156 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The Portage Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Georgeanna Passmore-Fisher.

Passmore-Fisher was last seen Wednesday in Portage. Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have an information on her whereabouts, contact the Portage Police Department at (219)-762-3122, (219)-477-3000, or 911.