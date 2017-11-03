Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Clinton man

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Clinton man.

Clinton is located approximately 92 miles west of Indianapolis.

State police said the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 61-year-old Gary F. Fitch.

Fitch was last seen Thursday around 6:30 p.m. and may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

He is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, 180 ponds, with white hair and blue eyes. Police said Fitch was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and khaki jeans.

Police said Fitch was last seen driving a 2011 black Chevy Malibu with Tennessee license plate 570DD06.

Anyone with information about Fitch is asked to call 911 or the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 492-3737.