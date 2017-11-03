Police raid northeast-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police raided a home near Kreager Park Friday morning, NewsChannel 15 has learned.

Early Friday, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at a home at 8215 N. River Road in northeast Fort Wayne. Police spokesman Michael Joyner would only confirm that a raid happened.

It’s not clear what the investigation centered around or if any arrests were made.

Several Fort Wayne Police squad cars, both marked and unmarked, could be seen at the property, which backs up to Kreager Park. The large, two-story home is surrounded by a white picket fence.

NewsChannel 15 will continue to work to learn more about this investigation.