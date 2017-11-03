Police find 6 lbs. of weed, stolen guns in home search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police found more than six pounds of marijuana and a batch of stolen guns during a raid Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit along with the Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant at a home at 2522 Wells St. Detectives were led to the home after a traffic stop, according to a news release.

At the home, police noticed a strong odor of marijuana. Inside, officers found four handguns, and an AR-15 rifle, as well as 6.6 pounds of marijuana and found 16 oz. bottles of the antihistamine Promethazine. Three of the guns had been reported stolen.

Police did not say if any arrests were made or if charges are anticipated.