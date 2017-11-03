Police arrest non-compliant sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a convicted sex offender who police said did not comply with his registration requirements.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for 44-year-old Charles R. Kipp III after investigators learned he was not living at his registered Steuben County address in the 4400 block of West C.R. 105 South. Detectives suspected that Kipp was somewhere in the Kendallville area, according to a news release.

Kipp was found and taken into custody an unrelated arrest warrant by the Kendallville Police Department, police said. He was extradicted back to Steuben County on Thursday, where he was booked on one count of level 6 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender and one count of level 5 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous unrelated conviction.