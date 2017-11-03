Ohio launches anti-opioid ad campaign to reduce prescribing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has launched its latest ad campaign targeting the state’s deadly opioid epidemic.

The $1 million “Take Charge Ohio” public awareness campaign targets prescribers, their patients and the public.

The campaign announced Thursday includes TV, radio, newspaper and online ads. There also will be billboards, social media postings and targeted emails. The funding comes from a federal grant.

One ad aimed at doctors says: “Before prescribing medication, discuss other ways to manage pain with your patient.”

The campaign is one of several in Ohio, which last year saw 4,050 overdose deaths. Many were linked to heron and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Ohio launched a $200,000 campaign last year urging drug users’ relatives and friends and the public to know the signs of an overdose and obtain an antidote.