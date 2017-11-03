Major stretch of I-469 to be closed for repairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Indiana Department of Transportation will close a six mile stretch of I-469 on Saturday for repairs.

Both the southbound and westbound lanes of I-469 between Marion Center Road and U.S. 30 will be closed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The repairs fall inside a current construction zone where the road is already down to one lane in each direction.

Therefore, no traffic will be able to travel southbound or westbound between mile 13 and 19.

The road is expected to be open again by 2 p.m.

INDOT is urging drivers to find another route and avoid the area.