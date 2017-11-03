Jury: Police targeted IN officer over harassment complaint

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal jury has ordered South Bend’s police department to pay $35,000 in damages to a former officer after finding that the department unlawfully retaliated against her after she accused a male supervisor of sexual harassment.

The South Bend jury that heard Joy Phillips’ lawsuit awarded the damages Thursday after finding in her favor. She’s also expected to eventually be awarded lost wages and attorney’s fees.

Philipps accused the department of targeting her with internal investigations and disciplinary actions after she filed an October 2014 federal complaint alleging that a male supervisor suggested she could wear a miniskirt and high heels to a meeting.

The South Bend Tribune reports Phillips’ trial attorney, Dan Pfeifer, told jurors the department was “out to get her” and drive her from the force.

