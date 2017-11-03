Jefferson Pointe to light Christmas tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s tallest Christmas tree is set to get lit.

The Jefferson Pointe Christmas tree lighting celebration will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Christmas tree will be lit for the holiday season.

The family friendly, free event will feature an appearance by Santa Claus. School of Rock will perform throughout the event.

The Jefferson Pointe Christmas tree is synchronized to music and its lights will dance nightly to music every half hour between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.