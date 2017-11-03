Indiana health officials caution about rising diabetes rates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are cautioning about rising diabetes rates across the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday that the disease is the seventh leading cause of death in the state.

The agency said in a news release that nearly 11 percent of all adults are living with the disease. That’s up more than a third since 2005.

Officials say another 33 percent adults have “prediabetes” conditions that could lead to the disease.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box says exercise, eating right, avoiding tobacco and maintaining a healthy weight can all help prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

The agency says a “prediabetes” screening test can be found online.

Online: http://www.in.gov/isdh/24966.htm