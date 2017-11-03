Coroner: Man found in road died of blow to head

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A New Haven man found down along a central Fort Wayne roadway in September was killed from a blow to the head.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 21 to the 400 block of Huffman Street at Wells Street on a report of a man down in the road there. First responders arrived and found 51-year-old Michael Rodney Wilcher of New Haven in the street, suffering from blunt force trauma.

Wilcher was taken to a local hospital, where his condition faded and he died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Friday said Wilcher died of blunt force injures to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

No other information on the case has been released.