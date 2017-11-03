Coldwater construction prompts drivers to create shortcut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic congestion on Coldwater Rd. has caused some drivers to find their own route. They’re driving through the grass near an apartment complex and that is causing problems and putting people in danger.

The stretch of Coldwater Road undergoing improvements runs from Washington Center Road to Coliseum Boulevard. The $4.165 million project is divided into two phases. The first phase is focused between Coliseum Boulevard and Essex Lane.

Early Friday morning a Newschannel 15 photographer captured video of a car heading north on Coldwater. Instead of turning left on Essex, the turned into O’Reilly’s Auto Parts parking lot, through the grass to Tara Cooperative Apartments. As our cameras were rolling, we saw at least 10 cars take the shortcut in about 15 minutes.

The project includes improvements for both drivers and pedestrians. Construction crews will resurface the road and add new storm drainage. The road will also get new turn lanes at four intersections in phase one. Those intersections will feature new blinking yellow turn lights and a better line of sight for drivers.

Pedestrian improvements include new crosswalk safety signals and refuge islands at the busy midpoints of the intersections.

Newschannel 15 has made calls to the Fort Wayne Police Department and the city’s Traffic Engineering Department.