4-foot-long lizard found in Southern California backyard

This Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 photo provided by J. Craig Willams shows a four-foot-long crocodile monitor, a lizard that can grow to eight feet long, sunning itself on a hedge in Williams' backyard in Riverside, Calif. It's a relative of the famous Komodo dragon, native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, and it's legal to own them in the California. It's currently in the custody of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, and if the owner doesn't claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals. (J. Craig Williams via AP)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A lizard that can grow to be 8 feet long has been found in Southern California, thousands of miles from its native land, and authorities think it’s a pet gone astray.

In this still frame taken from video provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, an employee holds a crocodile monitor, a lizard that can grow to eight feet long, in Riverside, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor, a relative of the famous Komodo dragon, and native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of a Riverside home. It’s legal to own them in the California and if the owner doesn’t claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals. (John Welsh/Riverside County Department of Animal Services via AP

The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of a Riverside home.

The crocodile monitor is a relative of the famous Komodo dragon. It’s native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia — not California — but it is legal to own them in the state.

It’s green and yellow with big claws, a long tail and a forked tongue.

The big lizard is now being held by Riverside County’s animal services division. If the owner doesn’t claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals.

 

