300-plus Purdue faculty sign petition opposing Kaplan deal

Related Coverage Purdue University taking over for-profit Kaplan chain

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — More than 300 Purdue University faculty members have signed a petition opposing the school’s planned acquisition of for-profit Kaplan University.

Purdue biology professor David Sanders sent the petition with 319 signatures this week to the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits colleges and universities in 19 states, including Indiana.

Sanders tells the Journal & Courier the chief concerns remain the lack of faculty involvement in the process and how Purdue’s name and educational brand will be attached to Kaplan University’s online product. Some professors warn that product it isn’t up to West Lafayette campus’ standards.

Purdue’s plan to acquire Kaplan to create what’s been called NewU was announced in April.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels has said he hopes the online option will boost educational access to those who didn’t finish college.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.