11/3 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Concordia Lutheran at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers is on a high-speed chase for state title No. 12.

The Knights are ‘Chasing 12’ and they beat nemisis Concorida Lutheran to clinch the 3A sectional title, 20-14, in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week. Luers hosts Mishawaka Marian (who beat Jimtown 21-7) in that regional contest.

Ty Hambright put the Knights on his shoulders as he had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Justin Gaston also recorded a touchdown and a crucial interception late in the fourth quarter.

The Cadets finish the year 7-5.