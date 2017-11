FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NAIA no. 1 Saint Francis will have one more tune up before the playoffs as the Cougars host Taylor on Saturday in USF’s final regular season game.

Kick is set for noon at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

USF is 9-0 on the season after a 70-0 win over Lindenwood-Belleville last week.