Study: Road tolls could generate billions for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Department of Transportation study says the state could see between $39 billion and $53 billion in toll revenue from 2021 to 2050.

The Journal Gazette reports that the feasibility study on a proposed statewide tolling program estimates the money that would be generated from tolls on six major highways.

Potential toll rates ranged from 4 cents per mile for automobiles to 19 cents per mile for heavy trucks.

The revenue estimates don’t take into account the cost of installing and maintaining equipment.

A law passed this year requires the highway department to perform feasibility studies and seek approval from the Federal Highway Administration for charging tolls on the interstate routes.

A tolling program would have to be approved by the governor and the federal government.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.