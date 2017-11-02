Shooter admits to 2015 killing

Related Coverage Murder charge filed in 2015 killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man has admitted to shooting another man in the back of the head inside a vacant house in September 2015.

Xavier M. Miller, 22, pleaded guilty to Murder early Thursday inside Allen Superior Court. A plea agreement calls for Miller to be sentenced to 50 years.

In court Thursday, Miller said matter-of-factly, “I shot and killed Porter Billians.”

It was Sept. 26, 2015, when police were called to the house in the 6200 block of Kent Road, east of Calhoun Street and south of Paulding Road, on a 911 hang-up. Inside, they found the 19-year-old Billians shot to death from a .40 caliber bullet to the back of the head.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man told police that Miller and Anthony Townsend had used the home as a “party house” since Townsend’s grandmother moved out. The man said he’d been looking for Billians throughout that late September 2015 day when he received a SnapChat message from a woman that said, “There is a body in Granny’s house,” the affidavit said.

Another man who also received the SnapChat message called 911, but his phone went dead in the middle of the call, according to the affidavit. That same day, that man said he saw Miller and Townsend at the Coldwater Road Walmart store buying a load of new clothes. He told police he wondered how they got the money for the clothes, according to the affidavit.

Police then interviewed another man, who said he was sharing a cigarette with Billians at his home when Miller walked up and told him, “Hey man we need you back at the house” and “We gotta use your phone,” the affidavit said. The man said Billians left after about 10 minutes but never returned.

On Sept. 29, 2015, police spoke with a man who said he tried to get into the Kent Road home but couldn’t. He then noticed a body inside, the affidavit said. The man said he tried to call 911 but his phone died, so he went to meet the woman who sent the SnapChat message out before he left for a New Haven motel. There, the man told police that Miller and Townsend stopped by and began to argue about a “mishap” that occurred at the Kent Road home, the affidavit said.

Miller then reportedly told the man, “Momma always said when I rub my head and pat my thigh I can’t lie – I had to shoot him,” according to the affidavit. The man identified Miller as the shooter out of a photo array for police.

Police first spoke with Miller on Sept. 30, 2015. In the interview, he denied any involvement in Billians’ death and asked for a lawyer, the affidavit said.

The next day, police picked up Townsend and recovered a .40 caliber handgun from him, the affidavit said. At police headquarters, Townsend told detectives that Billians and Miller had been together most of the day before Billians left to go to another man’s home. After a bit, Miller went to get Billians to use his phone.

Back at the Kent Road home, Townsend said as he was on the phone calling for a ride, he heard a single gunshot ring out, according to the affidavit. He turned to see Billians slump forward then fall backward across a built-in planter box in the home.

Townsend told police he yelled at Miller, “What the (expletive) are you doing?” He said Miller then rummaged through Billians pockets and took out rolls of cash, marijuana, a cell phone and Billians’ gun, the affidavit said.

Townsend said they both ran off after that, according to the affidavit.

In late October 2015, another man requested an interview with police. He said Miller and Townsend had planned to lure Billians to the Kent Road home under the pretense of buying marijuana and then kill him to rob him, according to the affidavit.

Police learned that, based on analysis conducted at the Indiana State Police Lab, the gun recovered from Townsend was the gun used to kill Billians, according to the affidavit.

In March 2017, police met with Miller at the Miami Correctional Facility after he said he had information on a homicide. In that interview, Miller admitted to killing Billians after luring him to the Kent Road home under the pretense that he needed to use his phone, according to the affidavit. Miller told police he shot Billians in the back of the head and robbed him, the affidavit said.

Miller said Townsend had no knowledge of his plan to kill and rob Billians, the affidavit said.

Miller admitted to police during the interview that he had to confess to the killing because he was unable to sleep at night and he had to make peace with it and move on, according to the affidavit.

Miller is currently serving nine years in state prison for a previous robbery.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, additional charges against Miller or Felony Murder and Robbery related to Billians’ death will be dropped. Miller is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12, 2018.