Raid turns up Fentanyl, weed, gun; 2 jailed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested two people Tuesday on allegations they were dealing the powerful opiate Fentanyl out of their northeast-side home.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division served a search warrant at a home at 6020 Dichotomy Ct., off St. Joe Road near Riviera Plaza. According to a news release issued Thursday, detectives had been tipped off about a resident dealing the powerful opiate Fentanyl out of the home.

Before officers arrived at the home, the two residents 29-year-old Juan Lamont Williams and 22-year-old Niyah Howard, were taken into custody during separate traffic stops. At the home then, police found 51.7 grams of Fentanyl, 5.3 grams of Marijuana, and a Ruger SR40 .40-caliber semi-automatic hand gun.

Fentanyl is 80 times more potent than morphine and can be lethal. It has led to thousands of overdose deaths.

Detectives also confiscated 10.3 grams of cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash that was found on Williams during the traffic stop.

Williams was arrested and charged with Dealing Fentanyl, Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Being a Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Howard faces a single charge of Dealing Fentanyl.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.