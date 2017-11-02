Police: Crystal meth found at home with 3-year-old

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Five people were arrested Thursday when police raided a home and reportedly found crystal meth in a home where a child was.

Early Thursday, agents with the Multi Area Narcotics Taskforce and deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for suspected methamphetamine at a home at 758 N. Walnut St. in Paulding.

Officers arrived and found seven adults and a 3-year-old child at the home and in an detached garage, according to a report from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. Police also found crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash, the report said.

Arrested and preliminarily charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine were:

• Scott R. Haney, 35, Paulding, Ohio

• William R. Winkler, 45, Paulding, Ohio

• Minnie C. Cain, 27, Kunkle, Ohio

Arrested and preliminarily charged with Possession of Methamphetamine were:

• Thaddeus W. Lang, 27, Grover Hill, Ohio

• Jacob A. Schaffer, 21, Paulding, Ohio

Two women found at the home were not arrested, police said. The child was turned over to Job & Family Services and placed with family.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.