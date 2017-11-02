Police: Crystal meth found at home with 3-year-old

Pictured are, from left, William Winkler, Jacob Schaffer, Minnie Cain, Thaddeus Lang, and Scott Haney. (Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Five people were arrested Thursday when police raided a home and reportedly found crystal meth in a home where a child was.

Early Thursday, agents with the Multi Area Narcotics Taskforce and deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for suspected methamphetamine at a home at 758 N. Walnut St. in Paulding.

Officers arrived and found seven adults and a 3-year-old child at the home and in an detached garage, according to a report from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. Police also found crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash, the report said.

Arrested and preliminarily charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine were:

• Scott R. Haney, 35, Paulding, Ohio
• William R. Winkler, 45, Paulding, Ohio
• Minnie C. Cain, 27, Kunkle, Ohio

Arrested and preliminarily charged with Possession of Methamphetamine were:

• Thaddeus W. Lang, 27, Grover Hill, Ohio
• Jacob A. Schaffer, 21, Paulding, Ohio

Two women found at the home were not arrested, police said. The child was turned over to Job & Family Services and placed with family.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

