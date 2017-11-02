Masked man robs gas station

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) A man held up a DeKalb County gas station early Thursday.

Police were called early Thursday to the BP gas station along U.S. 6, at the Interstate 69 interchange west of Waterloo, on a report of a robbery. There, police said a man walked into the gas station and demanded money from the cashier, according to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The man left on foot with cash from the gas station, the sheriff’s department said.

It’s not known if he was armed or not.

Surveillance photos released by police show a masked man in a red and black cold-weather coat and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Ben Rice with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 925-3365 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-237-STOP.