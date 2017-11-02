Man holds up discount store with knife; arrest made

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) A LaGrange discount store was held up early Thursday, but police made a quick arrest in the case.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday to the Dollar General store at 819 S. Detroit St. in central LaGrange on a report of an armed robbery there. Police said the suspect showed a knife and made off with $225 in cash from the store, according to a sheriff’s department report.

Shortly after the robbery then, police pulled over a suspect vehicle just south of Wolcottville.

Joshua Ryan Olejniczak of Syracuse was taken to the sheriff’s department for questioning. Police said he initially denied any involvement in the robbery, the report said.

As police investigated, though, officers found articles of clothing that matched what the suspect had been wearing during the armed robbery, according to the report.

In a search of Olejniczak’s vehicle, police found cash that was taken from the store and the weapon that was reportedly used.

Olejniczak was arrested and charged with felony Armed Robbery.