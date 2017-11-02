Komets Kare Package helps provide food for veterans on Military Appreciation Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rowdy isn’t the only way to describe Komets fans.

“I think they are very generous and they help out every year,” volunteer service special Luther Green said. “I think this year will be overwhelming and exciting.”

For a 10th year, Fort Wayne has teamed up with the Northern Indiana Veterans Administration Health System on Military Appreciation Weekend. People can donate non-perishable items as a part of this Komets Kare package. (Other goods like gift certificates, games, toys, magazines, personal toiletries, coloring books, caps, gloves, blankets, cleaning supplies, T-shirts, underwear and more will be accepted too.)

“It’s an emergency kit box that we’re starting with in the first process. So those items will be like dry goods, pasta, pudding cups, tuna helper, hamburger helper, type box meals anything that can be stored for a lengthy amount of time,” volunteer service manager Erica Jones noted. “They can just take it with them and be easily available for them.”

Friday, November 3rd against the Adirondack Thunder, and Saturday, November 4th against the Quad City Mallards, are just the first period of giving too. There are several more parts to come soon after that benefit veterans and their families.

“I think that one weekend will be a major kickoff,” Green said. “I think when we see the overwhelming support other people and other resources will help participate in funding and helping out our pantry.”