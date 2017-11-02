Junior Achievement announces expansion plans, launches fundraising campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Achievement has announced plans to build a new facility that will combine all of its properties into one campus.

The organization, which provides opportunities of empowerment to young people through economic success and education, serves 30 countries in northeast Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio. JA has helped more than 130,000 school-aged children by providing a number of resources based on business concepts, economic choices, and financial management.

According to JA, the $12 million campus would be built at Coldwater and Wallen Roads.

The facility would provide a deeper and more interactive JA Biz Town and JA Finance Park experience, according to the organization. It would allow JA to showcase more local businesses and jobs and integrate new technology, such as augmented reality.

The project would also create an ‘Entrepreneurial Center’ which would provide resources, inspiration, and learning opportunities.

JA said the project would also allow them to serve more youth and expand programming. The project would also include exhibits called “Invented Here” and a “Hall of Fame.” JA said the exhibits would showcase important businesses and inventions that have helped shape the economy.

An Education Atrium will be an area that allows local businesses and recruiters a chance to show students opportunities that exist post-high school.

The $12 million needed for the project will be supported by donors. JA launched the “Casting the Vision” campaign to raise money.

Junior Achievement was first incorporated in Fort Wayne in 1953.

It’s not clear when construction would start or when the project would be completed.