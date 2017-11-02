GOTW Preview: Concordia at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – SAC rivals Concordia and Bishop Luers will meet for the second time this season – and this time its for a sectional title.

The Cadets and Knights will square off at Luersfield on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” with the 3A sectional 28 title on the line.

Concordia beat Luers 28-7 in week four of the regular season in a game dominated by Concordia’s defense. Luers junior Jordan Presley returned the opening kick of the game for a TD but the Knights would not be able to find the end zone after that.

WANE-TV will be live at Luers at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game.