Good dog! Old Fort Cluster dog show showcases top canines

By Published: Updated:
The Northeastern Indiana Kennel Club hosts the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show, Thursday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

Video by Photojournalist Katherine Tsakkos

The Old Fort Cluster Dog Show runs Thursday through Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum. More than 150 registered breeds will be shown at the show, with a “Best in Show” competition held at the end of each day’s judging. Admission for the event is free, but spectators are asked to bring a dog food item, which will be donated to the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.

Photos: Old Fort Cluster Dog Show

Related Posts