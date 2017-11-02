Good dog! Old Fort Cluster dog show showcases top canines

Video by Photojournalist Katherine Tsakkos
The Old Fort Cluster Dog Show runs Thursday through Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum. More than 150 registered breeds will be shown at the show, with a “Best in Show” competition held at the end of each day’s judging. Admission for the event is free, but spectators are asked to bring a dog food item, which will be donated to the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.
Photos: Old Fort Cluster Dog Show
Photos: Old Fort Cluster Dog Show x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos: Old Fort Cluster Dog Show
-
Pacific front brings warmer air
-
Warm temps and heavy rainfall through next 24-hours
-
Rainfall and colder air moving into the region
-
Heavy rainfall potential Overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning
-
Heavy rainfall south of Fort Wayne
-
Rainfall through Friday
-
Omega Blocking Pattern
-
Jose and Maria
-
Light showers with Irma remnants