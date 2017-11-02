FWPD surrounding building at Hobson Road apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police have surrounded an apartment building at Baldwin Creek Apartments.

The incident started sometime late Wednesday night. .

Police have surrounded a building, but they’ve not released information about why they were called to the complex. Several police officers in SWAT gear and several other officers with long guns are on scene.

Police have used a spotlight to light up the front of one of the buildings.

The apartments, located at 2020 Hobson Road, sit near the corner with East State Boulevard. Police have closed Hobson Road between East State and Lake Avenue.

Due to an active investigation, please avoid the area of E. State Blvd. and Hobson Rd. until further notice — Fort Wayne Police (@FortWaynePolice) November 2, 2017

Shortly before 1 a.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams were called.

No other details were immediately available.