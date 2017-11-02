Fort Wayne man injured during hunting accident

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is recovering after falling 18 feet. It happened Thursday around 2:45 p.m. near 4599 County Road 16 in Dekalb County.

Indiana Conservation Officers said Joseph P. Vanooyen, 51, was trying to attach a tree stand to a tree during a hunting trip when he fell. He hit another piece of the stand that was lying on the ground.

Officers said Vanooyen was able to call the land owner, and was taken by Dekalb Health EMS to a Fort Wayne hospital. He’s being treated for injuries to his ribs and liver.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.